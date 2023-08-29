Cucinelli’s skyrocketing growth shows quiet luxury is here to stay

Some in the fashion industry may be growing tired of hearing the term “quiet luxury,” but shoppers haven’t tired of purchasing it.

Brunello Cucinelli has become a poster child for “quiet luxury” — the phrase that has recently caught on to describe understated yet expensive clothing, which has been embraced in response to the showiness of luxury brands like Gucci under Alessandro Michele. And according to Cucinelli’s most recent earnings report, released on Tuesday, the consumer desire for quiet luxury has remained strong. Its profits were up 31.9% in the first half of 2023, and it’s now expecting a 10% increase in sales for the next year. In May, it was projecting a 17-19% annual boost. Tuesday’s update marked the third time this year that Cucinelli has raised its earnings forecast after continued success and growing sales.