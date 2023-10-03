12 affordable beauty products to elevate any Halloween look

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With summer officially over, fall festivities are in full swing. First up is Halloween.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending this year is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion, up nearly $2 billion year-over-year. Experts say this is partly due to more U.S. consumers than ever (73%) planning to participate in Halloween-related festivities. At least 69% say they will dress in costume, with the year’s expected total spending on costumes to reach $4.1 billion

The event has evolved beyond people dressing up in quirky costumes. Now, across social platforms, users are sharing their creative beauty and style takes on some of the most popular pop culture moments, public figures and fictional characters. Currently, #halloweencostume2023 has 29.2 million views.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #halloweenmakeup, which is linked to videos of beauty looks for Halloween inspiration, has 11.2 billion views. To get in on the moment, buzzy brands including Nyx Cosmetics, Glamnetics and Colourpop have all released Halloween beauty collections this year.

As shown in some of the more viral TikTok videos, a few key products can take a look from everyday to full-on ghoulish glam. Even drugstore beauty brands can be used to achieve post-worthy Halloween looks, such as a “dead prom queen glam.”

Whether you’re going for a nostalgic or trendy costume, now’s the time to stock up on the best beauty items to get the look. Shop our picks below.

