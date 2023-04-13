Supermodel Shanina Shaik has big plans in beauty

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Shanina Shaik (3.3 million Instagram followers) is partnering with incubator Beaubble to launch her first, but not only, venture in beauty. The new brand is called Sala, meaning “island” in Lithuanian, and will launch around September, starting with a single mascara.

When Beaubble reached out to Shaik, she was already familiar with the company, which has incubated several influencer- and model-founded brands. For example, it had launched products with Shaik’s friend and fellow model Elsa Hosk. Hosk and Beaubble have a small collection called BBxElsa, which includes a lip contour wand, cushion blushes and nail polishes. All of Beaubble’s brands are sold DTC, and Shaik’s mascara will be priced between $20-$30 when it launches.

“Shanina has been frequently interviewed and featured for her beauty routines, which showcase her long-accumulated knowledge and expertise in the field,” said HeeKyeong Seo, Beaubble’s co-founder. “So we thought partnering with her to launch a beauty brand would be a natural fit. We were confident that her insights would be valuable in creating high-quality, authentic beauty products that meet the needs and desires of consumers.”

A hallmark of Beaubble is that it will not send a product into final production until it’s vetted by a group of 15 consumers. Seo said the consumer selection happens via an open call where community members can sign up on the website. Beaubble typically goes through three to four rounds of sampling with the community before finalizing the formula, but in some cases, its testing period has lasted six rounds. Beaubble has done this, to great success, with its brand co-created with influencer Teni Panosian, Monday Born. Monday Born has around a 50% return customer rate, for example.

“For me, it was a great time to do this. I’m a mom now. … I was ready to take this on, have my own brand and build a community [with] fans who have been with me throughout my career. And I’ve always been asked when I’m going to come out with a product line,” Shaik said. She was particularly attracted to Beaubble because it’s a K-beauty company. “Korea is advanced with their ingredients and formulas,” she said.