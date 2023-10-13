Q3’s hottest shoes proved the power of the Wrong Shoe Theory

Lyst Index‘s quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, released on Wednesday, further proves that viral trends and moments can have a significant impact on fashion. The ranking is based on Lyst shoppers’ behavior, which includes searches on- and off-platform, as well as product views and sales. Additionally, Lyst also takes into account global social media mentions, activity and engagement.
Sixty percent of Lyst’s 10 hottest products for the third quarter were footwear styles. Maison Margiela’s Tabi Mary Jane nabbed the No. 1 spot, followed by the Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 Mule collaboration, Birkenstock’s Arizona shoe, and Tory Burch’s Pierced Mules, at numbers 4, 5 and 6, respectively. The New Balance 550s, at No. 8, and Prada’s 3D flower heels, at No. 9, rounded out the list.
According to Lyst, which is a fashion e-commerce company, Tabi searches spiked 342% month-over-month in September. That boost followed the viral “Tabi Swiper” saga involving TikTok user @Nextlevellexuss and the aftermath of a Hinge date gone very wrong. The video documenting the night currently has 1.5 million views and 202,900 likes.
Though the Tabi, an iconic split-toe shoe, has been a favorite of fashion insiders since its launch in the ’80s, the viral moment certainly helped boost its exposure. Tabi searches on Depop increased 110% this year. And according to The RealReal’s director of merchandising, Sasha Skoda, supply of the product on the luxury reseller’s e-commerce site is expected to build. However, another TikTok fashion trend has likely also contributed to the rise of unconventional footwear silhouettes: The “Wrong Shoe Theory.”
Coined on TikTok by stylist Allison Bornstein, the Wrong Shoe Theory is essentially the idea of adding unexpected footwear to outfits to create a unique, non-basic look.
“It’s all about picking the shoe that’s not your first instinct to give your look a little personality and keep it from feeling one note,” Bornstein explains in a TikTok video she posted on September 17.
Since that video, the hashtag #wrongshoetheory has amassed 3.6 million views, with users posting their interpretations of outfits incorporating a “wrong shoe.” They’ve included a cottage-core ensemble with an added athletic twist via the Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 Mule. There have also been high-low looks featuring the New Balance 550s and a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Crossbody.