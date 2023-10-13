Q3’s hottest shoes proved the power of the Wrong Shoe Theory

Lyst Index‘s quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, released on Wednesday, further proves that viral trends and moments can have a significant impact on fashion. The ranking is based on Lyst shoppers’ behavior, which includes searches on- and off-platform, as well as product views and sales. Additionally, Lyst also takes into account global social media mentions, activity and engagement.

Sixty percent of Lyst’s 10 hottest products for the third quarter were footwear styles. Maison Margiela’s Tabi Mary Jane nabbed the No. 1 spot, followed by the Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 Mule collaboration, Birkenstock’s Arizona shoe, and Tory Burch’s Pierced Mules, at numbers 4, 5 and 6, respectively. The New Balance 550s, at No. 8, and Prada’s 3D flower heels, at No. 9, rounded out the list.