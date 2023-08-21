Patrick Ta, Ashley Tisdale, Susan Yara and Glamzilla on leveraging a viral moment

TikTok has taken social media by storm and reshaped digital content consumption.

In this panel discussion, which took place at Glossy’s Beauty Pop event in July, Patrick Ta Beauty founder Patrick Ta, Stephanie “Glamzilla” Valentine, Naturium founder Susan Yara and Being Frenshe founder Ashley Tisdale delve into the underlying factors that contribute to the rapid spread of content on the platform and provide real-life examples of viral TikTok moments and the subsequent impact on their businesses. Their discussion offers valuable insights and actionable tips to navigate and leverage the TikTok effect to one’s advantage.