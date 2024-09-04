Exclusive: Isamaya Ffrench and Lashify team up for a limited-edition collaboration

The viral ‘brat girl summer‘ cultural trend made a lasting impression on the beauty industry this summer, but few know that the tenets of the beauty look were designed by British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

Ffrench and her team designed and applied the makeup on Charli XCX and the cast of the “360” music video — the popular single from the artist’s “Brat” album — which included ‘90s-inspired beige lips, matte skin, sculpted cheekbones, upturned lashes and smudged eye makeup. Ffrench used her own line, Isamaya Beauty, as well as Lashify lashes for the look.

For a collaboration released on Wednesday, Ffrench worked with Lashify founder Sahara Lotti to create the perfect fake eyelash kit to deliver a similar look at home. Launching today from Isamaya Beauty and Lashify is the duo’s first collaboration: A limited-edition line of products centered around what the brands are calling “the Isamaya Lash.”

“[This collaboration] takes [‘brat girl summer’] a step further [with] Bratz doll summer,” Ffrench told Glossy, referring to the 2000s-era doll. “I feel like these lashes just make you look like a Bratz-style cartoon character!”

The collaboration features two primary product bundles and some à la carte offerings. The first is the Isamaya x Lashify Luxe Kit, which includes the Isamaya Lashes in two sizes, dubbed Edge and a larger Edge X, as well as a limited-edition application wand. The lashes come in six panels which are made from Lashify’s signature Gossamer material and designed to be affixed under the natural lashes with the included Whisper Light Bond & Water Poof sealer. The kit will sell for $200 DTC through Isamaya Beauty and Lashify, as well as Selfridges.

A smaller kit includes everything above but swaps the custom application wand with Lashify’s signature Petit Fuse Control Wand, which is smaller. It sells for $145.

Lashify launched in 2017 with the first lashes designed to be applied under the natural lashes. The brand has more than 600 patents and trademarks worldwide and has become a go-to across the beauty industry for its unique design. Lashify lashes are made in small panels, somewhere between a strip lash and cluster lashes, so the user can customize the results for the perfect look and size. “Genuinely, they’re the best lashes,” Ffrench told Glossy. “If you’re a professional artist, you don’t want to use a strip [and] you don’t want to use a lash that comes off.”

The Isamaya Lash was designed to mimic the effect of cat-eye liner with a dramatic, long, upturned flick. “This is my dream lash, especially for women who have hooded lids,” Ffrench said about her new Isamaya Lashes. “One of the biggest questions I get as a makeup artist is, ‘I’ve got hooded lids, how do I do a catwing?’ You can’t with eyeliner, with hooded lids … but now you actually can get that beautiful graphic look, and I just think it’s life-changing.”

According to Mintel market research company, 17% of U.S. adults have gotten professional false eyelash or brow treatments in the last year. Lashify has been one of the primary companies providing competition to in-salon lash services, a market currently valued at $1.6 billion, according to Verified Market Research.

Lashify has garnered a sterling reputation in the beauty industry for its dynamic and subtle lash types, shapes and lengths, as well as its seamless under-lash application method that more closely resembles an in-salon application. Lotti told Glossy she’s created more than 200 styles since starting the company. “We’re taking these fibers and we’re free-mapping them to shape your eyes in different ways,” Lotti told Glossy.

The duo intends to market the lashes on their social media platforms using educational content that shows the products and offers tips and tricks for application. Ffrench has 435,000 followers on Instagram and Isamaya Beauty has 184,000, while Lashify boasts 1.1 million followers and Lotti has 25,000.

Ffrench has been an in-demand makeup artist for more than a decade. She’s worked with celebs like Rihanna, Madonna, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and her CV includes global beauty director of Burberry Beauty. Isamaya Beauty launched in 2022 and sells DTC and through retailers like Cult Beauty, Moda Operandi and Shopbop, among others.