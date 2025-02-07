Glossy Pop Newsletter: Inside Eos’s first Super Bowl campaign

To receive the Glossy Pop newsletter in your inbox every Friday, click here.

Eos, the mass-channel body-care brand once best-known for its spherical lip balms, is starting the year strong with its first-ever Super Bowl ad. It will air in nine key markets during the second quarter of the game, right before halftime.

The campaign hinges on a scent so popular, it has a life of its own on social media, thanks to fans often commenting on its delectability in a borderline — or overtly — sexual manner. That would be its Vanilla Cashmere fragrance, which it first debuted in a hand cream in 2019. Since then, Eos has launched the scent in body lotions and a full suite of shaving products. Now, it’s coming for your “everything shower” with the debut of body wash, among other new products featuring the famous fragrance. The near-feral reaction to Vanilla Cashmere inspired the brand’s “Dirty DMs” campaign in January 2024, which featured real customer commentary like, “I know that lotion gets you flipped like a pancake.”

The brand’s Super Bowl ad celebrates its entrance into body wash, which is the largest category it has ever entered, according to Soyoung Kang, Eos’s CMO. Vanilla Cashmere is one of the four scents included in the new collection. “She’s our hero. Consumers would riot if we didn’t include Vanilla Cashmere in anything new that we do,” Kang said. This month, Eos will also debut the scent, among others, in new SKUs, including Lip Butter, Whipped Oil Butter and Body Oil, and a revamped and expanded version of its Shave Oils.

“It feels like we’re on the verge of the next big leap in the evolution of the business, especially after the phenomenal run that we’ve had so far in our body care business,” Kang said. She noted that body cleansing is an even bigger market than body moisturizing, which Eos has already seen great success in, and therefore presents great opportunity for the business. Based on Nielsen data, the body lotion category was valued at $2.1 billion in 2024, while the body wash category, including unisex products but excluding men’s specific wash, was valued at $2.8 billion.

The timing of the body wash launch, in tandem with the Super Bowl, was somewhat serendipitous. “From the beginning, as we worked on our marketing and our launch strategy, [it was important] for us to make sure we were launching with the biggest bang we possibly could. We [always] had the Super Bowl in mind. It’s been on our wish list since the very beginning, so we’re thrilled that we were able to pull it off.” Kang hopes that the spot will result in both increased brand awareness and retail sales of the new product.

For its Super Bowl campaign, dubbed “Harshest Critic,” Eos wanted to hone in on a “fundamental human truth,” Kang said. The resulting 30-second spot features two real-life sisters, one Gen Z and one Gen Alpha, in an unscripted dialog. Though the younger sister doles out harsh feedback on a variety of topics, she finds nothing negative to say about her big sister’s Vanilla Cashmere body wash.

According to consumer research conducted by Eos, “siblings are the least likely people to compliment you on your fragrance, out of anybody,” Kang reported. Super Bowl ads currently cost between $7 million – $8 million dollars for a 30-second spot. Eos declined to comment on its revenue; however, in December 2024, Axios reported that the brand was exploring a sale and was reportedly earning more than $100 million in revenue annually.

Eos has long marketed to young consumers, Kang said. When it launched in 2006, that meant millennials. For the past several years, it has meant a focus on Gen Z. And now, with “Harshest Critic,” it intends to bring Gen Alpha — who are 15, at the oldest— into the fold.

“Despite our growth, we maintain a challenger brand mindset, which means we’re always looking to the horizon to ensure sustainable growth. Gen Alpha is already an impassioned and engaged beauty consumer, bringing an expertise to the industry that we’ve never seen from such young consumers before. They research and test vigorously, making their buy-in on products and brands incredibly impactful. We’re excited to bring them into the brand through our most beloved fragrance and get their official stamp of approval,” said Carley Caldas, Eos’s vp of brand marketing and media.

Eos has the statistics to back its body-care dominance. Today, roughly half of Eos’s business is driven by its body care collection, and, according to Nielsen, the brand was behind the No. 1 fastest-growing body lotion in mass retail in 2024. Every minute, 50 of its body lotions are purchased. Eos launched its body wash on Eos’s direct-to-consumer site on January 31, and it sold out in 115 minutes. Still, in the mass channel, products are grouped by category and not by brand. As such, “Brands have to do all the heavy lifting to drive awareness and gain consumer trust every time they enter into a new category,” Kang said.

During Sunday’s game, Eos will host a giveaway, for which it has tapped four creators to post on Friday. Each time a touchdown is scored, a piece of content will go live in-feed on its Instagram. Participants will be able to enter by liking the post, commenting on which body wash scent they’re most excited to try, following Eos on both Instagram and TikTok, and tagging a friend in the comments. Bonus entries will be given to anyone who shares the post in their Instagram Stories. Winners (one per touchdown) will receive a year’s worth of body wash.

To mark the “Harshest Critic” campaign and further amplify its entry into body wash, Eos will kick off two creator campaigns in tandem, on February 10. It has tapped creators and their sisters, as well as some friend duos, to play on the theme of the spot. They include Jordyn Woods (1.6 million TikTok followers) and her sister Jodie, and Sydney Winbush (669,000 TikTok followers) and Leilani Green (8.4 million TikTok followers), among others. The creators involved in the campaign were provided with all four body wash scents so that they could create content around their true favorite.

Simultaneously, Eos will work with another set of creators for a campaign dubbed “The Perfect Match.” Many are creators the brand has worked with before and are organic fans of the brand or Vanilla Cashmere. They include Leah Kateb of “Love Island” fame (3.9 million Instagram followers), beauty creator Jackie Aina (1.9 million Instagram followers) and lifestyle creator Serena Kerrigan (223,000 Instagram followers). In the past, after Kateb posted about Vanilla Cashmere lotion, her TikTok went viral and drove a 217% increase in Google searches for “Eos Vanilla Cashmere lotion” during the month of her season finale.

“For ‘The Perfect Match,’ our creators elaborate on their experiences finding the right way to layer fragrance and achieve the perfect level of hydration and moisture with our fan-favorite Vanilla Cashmere,” Caldas said. Of the strategic choice to work with the same creators continually, Caldas said, “It’s important that we’re cultivating authentic relationships with our creator partners. A big part of that means vetting creators who organically love our products and can authentically speak to their experiences. That authenticity really shines in the work we do together because these creators are masterful at building engaged communities, and their fans can tell when they’re being truthful or not.”

Pop-up of the week: UBeauty marks its first fragrance with a Soho store

UBeauty’s first fragrance, dubbed Proem, launched on Friday and will be available throughout the weekend at the brand’s first pop-up in New York’s Soho neighborhood.

“The word proem means a prelude or preface, a beginning,” said Tina Chen Craig, UBeauty founder. “I’ve always called on scent to usher in fresh starts, so the name is the perfect fit. As a first-generation immigrant, and one of the original brand influencers, I’ve learned how to be adept at starting anew. Wearing Proem signifies how you want to introduce yourself to the world. Whenever I’ve felt like an outsider, scent empowers me to introduce myself and begin again, over and over.”

Proem features notes of lychee, rose centifolia, rhubarb and cedarwood. The fragrance was created by master perfumer Jérôme Epinette of Robertet, who has also worked on scents for Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez. Through this mix of notes, Craig intended for the fragrance to be “your entire scent wardrobe in one bottle,” which is true to UBeauty’s minimalist philosophy — in spite of the scent itself being quite maximalist.

Of the decision to launch with a pop-up, Craig said, “U Beauty’s first-ever pop-up is designed to bring Proem to life through a multi-sensory experience. We know fragrance is an inherently emotional purchase — one consumers want to experience firsthand before committing.”

Collab of the week: Pajamas take center stage for NYFW and Valentine’s Day

L’agence x Eberjey

Timed to L’agence’s NYFW show on Thursday, the contemporary fashion brand partnered with sleepwear brand Eberjey for a collection of sleepwear rendered in the latter brand’s washable silk. Models wore the pieces backstage as they sat in hair and makeup pre-show. This is the first sleepwear capsule for L’agence. “Eberjey has always aimed to be the ‘it’ pajama brand behind the scenes, and our partnership with L’Agence at NYFW proved to be the perfect alignment of effortless luxury and elevated style,” said Hannah De Boer, Eberjey’s head of brand marketing. “After two seasons of outfitting L’agence’s backstage teams in our pajamas and robes — and garnering incredible engagement by doing so — it was a natural next step to create a full collaboration together. This collection embodies the essence of ‘see now, buy now,’ bringing the glamour of the runway into everyday moments of comfort.”

Roller Rabbit x LoveShackFancy

Marking their fourth time working together, TikTok-favorite pajama brand Roller Rabbit and LoveShackFancy came together for a Valentine’s Day capsule collection, which launched on Tuesday and is nearly sold out. “The opportunity to collaborate with LoveShackFancy for a fourth time is truly meaningful,” said Ed Bertouch, Roller Rabbit’s CEO. “Our collections allow us to celebrate the cheerful and lively aesthetic of both brands.”

