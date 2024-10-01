How Wavytalk became the official hair-tool sponsor of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 3-year-old hair-tools brand Wavytalk is best known for its success on TikTok Shop. For example, from September 10-16, it hosted a “Superbrand Day” on the platform, earning $1.5 million in revenue across 48,000 orders. And, in July, it tapped celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons as its first ambassador.

Now, the brand — which is owned by Freshine Products, Inc. — is leaning further into its ambassador strategy. It has tapped Scott King for a partnership spanning the three-month duration of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour.

“We love to partner with professionals, and to hear their feedback and insights and [use them] to improve our products or launch new ones,” said Marina Fernandez, Wavytalk’s senior brand marketing director. In May, the brand partnered with Marc Mena on Madelyn Cline’s hairstyle for the Met Gala.

Carpenter herself will not post about the brand. She has a full beauty roster at the moment including a deal with Redken as its first-ever brand ambassador. She’s also a current partner of Prada Beauty. In July, she also released her third perfume, Cherry Baby, as part of her own collection with parent company Scent Beauty.

These types of brand endorsement deals are common, but it’s less common for a brand to find a way to call itself the official partner of a pop icon’s tour. “We had been in talks with [King’s] agent for a while, trying to see what was on his schedule for the year. And then, very organically, they brought up the tour. We thought, ‘Wow, what better way to introduce the brand than with Sabrina?'” said a PR rep for Wavytalk.

As part of the partnership, King will post about Wavytalk on his personal Instagram, in Stories and on the grid, where he has over 56,000 followers. He will share tutorials — as seen in the caption below — on how to emulate the looks he is creates for Carpenter and will be available for related media interviews.

“I always need all the tools available to ensure I can achieve the right look, and WavyTalk has a range of tools perfect to achieve any look in a crunch,” King told Glossy. He noted that tools like Wavytalk’s interchangeable iron with multiple attachments — the 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set — help save space when packing for tour life. “We will definitely use the one-inch curling iron attachment the most to create Sabrina’s signature bouncy, curly stage look,” he said.

The brand will also post about the partnership on its Instagram (2,255 followers), TikTok (over 161,000 followers) and blog, plus it will repost King’s content and post about any media placements it secures as a result of the partnership.

In addition to being a great way to gather feedback, professional partnerships are valuable for bringing new eyes to the brand. “These [stylists’] celebrity clients give us exposure among our target audience and helps them understand that they, too, can achieve these looks with our tools,” Fernandez said. Partnering with stylists like Fitzsimons, King and Mena also builds the brand’s credibility among the greater professional community, she said.

In the aftermath of the brand’s partnership with Mena, Wavytalk saw 25 creators document their own takes on Cline’s look, which generated a combined 170,000 views.

For the King partnership, Fernandez’s goals are similar. “Sabrina is 100% aligned with our target audience, in terms of age and also in terms of look, and we are very excited about that,” she said. “Her hair is iconic, her hairstyle is iconic, and we know that a lot of people are going to be very inspired to recreate her look.” According to Fernandez, the partnership is not linked to the brand’s sales goals.

As Carpenter’s tour traverses the country, the brand hopes fans in regions less familiar with its products will search for her get-the-looks and find King’s tutorials and Wavytalk, as a result.



