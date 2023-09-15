Guide Beauty, with Chief Creative Officer Selma Blair, makes its QVC debut

Guide Beauty launched in 2020 with a small edit of makeup. It was founded by makeup artist Terri Bryant who had lost some of the dexterity fundamental to her job as a result of Parkinson’s. In 2022, the brand brought on actor Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, as its chief creative officer. On Friday night, Bryant and Blair will debut the brand in a 12-minute segment, live on QVC.

To start, Bryant and Blair will introduce the brand’s hero product: the Guide Eyeliner Duo, which includes the Guide Wand and the Guide Line pot eyeliner. Normally $50, the set will retail for $39 on QVC. The wand is ergonomic to make it easier for people of varying abilities to apply eyeliner. The brand’s other products, like its mascara and brow gel, also feature ergonomic handles. They will not be on the television presentation, but will be available on QVC’s e-commerce site.

Blair said it was the brand’s eyeliner that made her fall in love with it.

“[I was] introduced by another actress friend to meet with Terri. I was at a really low point. … I thought I was fine, but I wasn’t looking in mirrors or going through my day how I used to because things were just different,” Blair said. “It was this product that helped me put eyeliner on again. I’d always worn just eyeliner and eyebrows. … So I [was like], ‘OK, this is amazing. There’s an option here.’ It was the only option that was a universal beauty tool.”

“When my hand doesn’t clutch well, it’s [still usable]. It’s a longer tool to apply eyeliner, little eyebrow flecks or anything you want to use it for. It can be like a brush, but it’s a silicone nib, so it’s washable. And it doesn’t hurt when it grazes your eye or something,” Blair said.

Both Blair and Bryant noted that one doesn’t need a disability to benefit from Guide’s user-friendly products, which are created with “universal design” in mind.

QVC was a dream partner for Bryant. “Universal design is important, but it needs to be shown, it needs to be shared, it needs to be demonstrated. There’s nobody better for that than the platform of QVC, [which also allows us to] engage with the community.” The network reaches over 200 million viewers globally.

“Guide Beauty recognizes that personal care is not just about appearance but also about fostering a sense of confidence and independence,” said Anna Baker, vp of beauty at QVC. “We were drawn to the brand’s mission for inclusivity, and we are proud to be the first retailer to launch Guide Beauty. … Our most successful storytellers have a personal journey that led to the creation of products.”

Blair had already been working with QVC as its brand ambassador for accessibility since March. She consults with the retailer on its Adaptive & Accessible assortment, which includes adaptive clothing, in addition to other products made to meet the needs of customers with a range of abilities and needs. Through this partnership, she was able to introduce Bryant and the brand to QVC.