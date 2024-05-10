Beauty Debrief: Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury and the beauty opportunity at the Met Gala

Every Wednesday on LinkedIn, the Glossy team hosts the Beauty Debrief, breaking down the buzziest topics in the beauty industry.
This week, West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and managing editor Tatiana Pile discussed the Met Gala beauty looks and brand partnerships that managed to cut through the noise. Luxury fashion houses have long created viral moments around the event by dressing celebrities and public figures, and now beauty is cultivating related moments, as well.
This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” inspired by writer J.G. Ballard’s short story of the same title, included a wide range of beauty moments, such as whimsical details, moody looks, floral crowns and long, flowy tresses. Unsurprisingly, Pat McGrath, celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous brand, was behind many of the viral beauty looks, including those of Doja Cat, Pamela Anderson, Tyla and Bad Bunny. Charlotte Tilbury and Danessa Myricks were notable winners of the night, too.
Excerpts from the conversation, below, have been slightly edited and condensed for clarity.
On the beauty standouts of the night
Manoff: “Zendaya, of course. She was one of the co-chairs of the event and wore two gowns both by [designer John] Galliano. What I thought was impressive on the beauty front was that not only did she change her outfit twice, but she she changed her whole beauty look — mostly in terms of her makeup. I thought it was an extreme jump going from this 1920s deep berry, almost black lip and dark eye makeup then changing to this light pink, more feminine look. It was impressive and entertaining to see the transformation in a matter of minutes.”
Lebsack: “Zendaya is No. 1 for me. It took me a while to figure out who did her makeup, but it was Raoul Alejandre. I spoke with him a few years ago during the pandemic and he was just getting started. This opportunity was a big night for him. His work is beautiful with the watercolor and the soft look effect.”
On how a brand can capitalize on the Met Gala
Lebsack: “For artist-led lines like Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath Labs and Danessa Myricks, working with major celebrities [to create viral moments] is one example of how brands can do it right.”