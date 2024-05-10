Beauty Debrief: Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury and the beauty opportunity at the Met Gala

Every Wednesday on LinkedIn, the Glossy team hosts the Beauty Debrief, breaking down the buzziest topics in the beauty industry.



This week, West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and managing editor Tatiana Pile discussed the Met Gala beauty looks and brand partnerships that managed to cut through the noise. Luxury fashion houses have long created viral moments around the event by dressing celebrities and public figures, and now beauty is cultivating related moments, as well.

This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” inspired by writer J.G. Ballard’s short story of the same title, included a wide range of beauty moments, such as whimsical details, moody looks, floral crowns and long, flowy tresses. Unsurprisingly, Pat McGrath, celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous brand, was behind many of the viral beauty looks, including those of Doja Cat, Pamela Anderson, Tyla and Bad Bunny. Charlotte Tilbury and Danessa Myricks were notable winners of the night, too.