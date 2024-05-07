Tommy Hilfiger-styled Stray Kids dominated the Met Gala buzz on social media

Immediately following the Met Gala’s red carpet arrivals on Monday night, social media management company Dash Hudson analyzed the resulting social media conversations to determine the most buzzworthy moments, brands and celebrities of the event.

Using its proprietary, AI-powered social listening tool, Dash Hudson determined the red carpet’s biggest moments, according to Instagram, X and YouTube. Four of the top five posts, which together generated more than 22 million engagements, were by Vogue. They included videos spotlighting the looks worn by Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dove Cameron and Damiano David. However, the most-engaged post was by Stray Kids — it featured the members of the popular K-pop boy band wearing personalized Tommy Hilfiger robes and the caption, “Getting ready for the Met Gala.”