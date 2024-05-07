Tommy Hilfiger-styled Stray Kids dominated the Met Gala buzz on social media

Immediately following the Met Gala’s red carpet arrivals on Monday night, social media management company Dash Hudson analyzed the resulting social media conversations to determine the most buzzworthy moments, brands and celebrities of the event.
Using its proprietary, AI-powered social listening tool, Dash Hudson determined the red carpet’s biggest moments, according to Instagram, X and YouTube. Four of the top five posts, which together generated more than 22 million engagements, were by Vogue. They included videos spotlighting the looks worn by Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dove Cameron and Damiano David. However, the most-engaged post was by Stray Kids — it featured the members of the popular K-pop boy band wearing personalized Tommy Hilfiger robes and the caption, “Getting ready for the Met Gala.”
Topping social media’s most-mentioned keywords and phrases was “Zendaya.” The multi-hyphenate star was among this year’s Met Gala co-chairs, along with Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Despite reports that her Gala wardrobe came together at the last minute, Zendaya, who was dressed by her long-time stylist Law Roach, managed to complete a wardrobe change and wear two celebrated looks, both by John Galliano.
Rounding out the night’s top keywords and phrases were “Stray Kids,” followed by #metgala, “Anna Wintour” and “Tommy Hilfiger.”
Though the aforementioned Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Dove Cameron and Stray Kids were among the Met Gala guests generating the most online conversation, ranking No. 2-5 as listed, Chris Hemsworth topped the list with 1.5 million engagements, according to Dash Hudson.
As for brands, those that stole the show with the highest social media engagement rates dressed multiple attendees each. Leading the pack was Tommy Hilfiger, which dressed Stray Kids and actor Madeline Cline; followed by Vivienne Westwood, which dressed Kendall Jenner for after-parties. There was also Schiaparelli, worn by Jennifer Lopez; David Yurman, spotted on Barry Keoghan and Lil Nas X; and Jacob & Co., which accessorized Taika Waititi and Raúl Alejandro, among others.
Reflecting the Gala’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” top red-carpet trends defined by Dash Hudson’s Vision AI technology included florals and renaissance fashion. Corsets, as was worn by Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, were also popular, as were 1940s-style tailoring, as seen on Troye Sivan, and interpretations of time, including the standout “sandman” dress worn by Tyla.