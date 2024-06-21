Glossy Pop Newsletter: Nutrafol’s amped-up marketing includes a heat wave-focused campaign

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It is currently 92 degrees in New York City, which is hot, but not hot enough for New Yorkers to claim a free month’s supply of Nutrafol.

Knowing that this summer will be a very hot one, the hair health brand crafted a campaign dubbed “Help Your Hair Take The Heat.” As part of the campaign, people can redeem a month’s supply of the brand’s hero supplement, the $88 Hair Growth Nutraceutical, by emailing the brand proof that their zip code has experienced three consecutive days of 95-degree weather. Participants must sign up for a minimum of a three-month subscription to claim the offer.

“Something that drives us is making sure people understand and have education on what impacts their hair,” said Jen Nichols, Nutrafol’s vp of brand marketing. A survey the brand conducted of 1,500 men and women between the ages of 18-60 found that 90% of people know extreme heat impacts their hair, but only 43% know how to take precautions to avoid it.

“As a dermatologist, I often get questions about how to protect your skin during summer months — but hair is often ignored, despite the impact that prolonged and extreme exposure to high temperatures can have on hair health,” said Dr. Doris Day, who partnered with the brand to develop the campaign. “Nutrafol’s summer initiative sheds light on how to support hair this season, when weathering high heat which has the potential to exacerbate external stressors that lead to increased shedding.”

This campaign is the latest in a series of unique marketing initiatives from the brand. Nutrafol, which launched in 2016, entered the skin-care category in February with its Clear Skin Nutraceutical.

For Father’s Day, the brand launched a campaign dubbed “Happy (You Don’t Have To Have Your) Father’s (Hair) Day.” The campaign “celebrated the fact that men can influence and control [the fate of] their hair,” Nichols said. Citing another internally conducted survey, she said, “Fifty-four percent of men attributed genetics as one of the top root causes for their hair thinning, but it isn’t just genetics.”

To celebrate the holiday, the brand put together a merch kit with items like an apron reading “Grill Master (of his own fate)” and a mug stating “Not today, DNA.” They seeded it to influencers, alongside the Nutrafol Men hair supplement. It’s also selling on the brand’s website for $25.

The Father’s Day campaign came directly on the heels of a 360-degree brand campaign, “More To Hair,” which also focused on education. “We’ve heavily focused on the different ways we can tap into a consumer’s life and help them understand through the underlying root causes that contribute to [hair] shedding and thinning,” Nichols said.

This campaign encompassed out-of-home advertising, TV commercials and a smoothie that was co-created with Juice Press and endorsed by supermodel Ashley Graham.

“The [commercial] was inspired by [questions like], ‘How does eating sushi daily impact your hair?’ And, ‘How does going through the stress of parenthood impact your hair?'” Nichols said, noting that nutrition can impact hair health. The Juice Press smoothie, therefore, leveraged ingredients used in Nutrafol’s supplement.

“We found that 74% of Nutrafol customers consume less than three servings of fruits and vegetables a day. … So what’s better than to give them a real product to continue their hair journey?” Nichols said. The smoothie was available at Juice Press locations from early May to early June.

This summer, from June through August, Nutrafol is partnering with The Mayflower, a luxury property in Connecticut, to offer visitors to Mayflower’s spa a scalp ritual. The service uses the brand’s full scalp-care collection and incorporates a scalp massage.

“There’s more coming from us, too,” Nichols said.

Collabs of the week

Lunya x Heretic

Lunya, known for its chic washable silk pajamas, and Heretic, known for perfumes like Dirty Vanilla and Scandalwood, have come together to create a pillow spray meant to elevate your nighttime routine.

“It utilizes aromatherapy and herbalism to lift the spirit while calming the mind. We drew inspiration from Lunya’s latest, Main Squeeze collection,” which features prints of citrus fruits, said Douglas Little, Heretic’s founder. “We blended grapefruit, mandarin, bergamot and bitter orange with neroli, lemon balm and sandalwood to create a pillow mist that encourages feelings of happiness, euphoria and a sense of calm as one drifts off to sleep. Citrus oils have long been celebrated for their use in lifting the spirit.”

“We each leaned into our strengths as brands to create a product that is truly unique,” said Lunya founder Ashley Merrill. “This scent is not your cliche bedroom scent — it’s fresh, elevated and enticing without being too sweet.” Shop it here.

Dr. Loretta x Leset

Dr. Loretta Skin Care and the women’s apparel brand have collaborated on a “SunSet,” made up of Dr. Loretta sunscreen and a Leset button-down shirt embroidered with the letters “SPF.”

“We’re so happy our first [collaboration] is with Leset because they too value minimalism and beauty without compromising on quality,” said Liza Ciraldo, vp of brand at Dr. Loretta.

Like many collabs, this one started in the DMs. “I DMed [Leset founder] Lili Chemla in March 2023 saying how much of a fan I am of her brand, how I felt our brands aligned so well and asking if she was open to discussing a collaboration,” Ciraldo said. “She responded emphatically saying she had every single Dr. Loretta product.”

Along with the embroidery on the shirt’s pocket, Ciraldo noted details including its custom pocket seams to “perfectly fit the Dr. Loretta SPF tube on one side and your sunglasses or phone on the other.” Shop it here.

