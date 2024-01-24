Exclusive: California Naturals brings on Owen Wilson as investor and ‘Chief Shampoo Officer’

The story of how Owen Wilson came to be hair and body care brand California Naturals’ “Chief Shampoo Officer” almost started with a car crash.

While driving in her home Rustic Canyon, CA, brand founder and CEO Shelby Wild was on the phone with Georgie Holliday, California Naturals’ vp of retail and brand marketing. They were discussing whether or not to bring on a celebrity ambassador for the brand — and if so, who? As Wild had instinctively decided that it shouldn’t be a woman, they were brainstorming potential male ambassadors. Then, Luke Wilson happened to run in front of Wild’s car — Owen Wilson immediately came to mind, she said.

Fortunately, Holliday’s husband had a connection to Owen Wilson’s team at talent management agency UTA, which helped make an introduction. His team was interested.

Six-month-old California Naturals sells its products, priced $8.99-$9.99, at Target and direct-to-consumer. The brand ended 2023 at 220% above its sales forecast. It sold out of three core products within the first two weeks of business, before marketing was officially turned on. And it’s expecting an 800% increase in year-over-year revenue.

Conversations with Owen Wilson kicked off in August. Wilson has invested in a handful of companies, including the graphic design software Canva, plant-based meat company Abbot’s Butcher and web3 company Metagood. But he had never “done any anything in the U.S., in terms of endorsement deals. And he’s never been the face [of a brand in the U.S.],” Holliday said. Ultimately, Wilson invested an undisclosed sum in the brand. Wilson was unable to comment for this story.

California Naturals’ new brand campaign, launching Wednesday, features video content starring Wilson that will be shared on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. In addition, the brand is working with 11 paid macro- and mega-influencers with a combined following of 17 million who will create their own spins on the videos by stitching them on TikTok and Instagram. The influencers include @catandnatofficial (1.4 million followers), who reach “mass-market moms and Target shoppers” ages 25-45, and Jack Wright, (11.4 million followers), a “Gen-Z male icon [on TikTok] who looks a little like a young Owen.” He reaches men ages 18-24, Holliday said. The brand has set aside a budget to whitelist the influencers’ content.

Beyond the paid partners, the brand has gifted 400 micro-influencers. They signed agreements to post duets of Wilson’s ad in exchange for product.

As for why Wild, who also founded the hair-care brand Playa, was looking for a male ambassador, she said, “The number of female celebrity brands that move through the Sephora ecosystem is so exhaustive.”

She added, “If we were going to [have a celebrity ambassador], we wanted it to feel reflective of the brand, and our ethos of providing small moments of joy in the day, but [also] fun and quirky and shareable. … And [we thought], ‘How funny and weird would it be for a man to be representing a beauty brand?'”

As for why Owen Wilson was a fit, Wild credited his popularity as a “mass market sensation.” That’s despite the fact that he’s not on social media.

“He’s America’s sweetheart in this unexpected way. And he has this incredible beach hair,” she said, noting that he’s very involved in the company.

In the first video featuring Owen Wilson, which is over two minutes long, he demonstrates his take on the TikTok-famous “Get Ready With Me.” He takes the viewer through a morning in which he starts to make a hair mask before heading to the shower to use California Naturals instead. Holliday, Wild and Wilson co-wrote the script.

Ultimately, Holliday said, “The overall goal is to be a household name in the hair-care and body-care space. We want people to see the brand on shelves and say, ‘Oh, that’s the brand that Owen [is involved with]. I know it’s natural — I know they talk about that. Let’s grab it from the shelf.'”