E.l.f. Beauty, Kosas and TikToker Kensington Tillo on effective brand-influencer partnerships

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, the partnership between brands and influencers has emerged as a powerful tool for capturing audience attention and driving brand growth.

In this panel discussion, which took place at Glossy’s Beauty Pop event in July, E.l.f. Beauty vp of integrated marketing communications Patrick O’Keefe, influencer Kensington Tillo and Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly take a deep dive into the world of content strategies for brands partnering with influencers, exploring the key elements that make these collaborations successful.