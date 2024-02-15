Cover FX kicks off a rebrand with a TikTok campaign about hickeys

After a two-year hiatus, Cover FX, a clean, high-performance makeup brand, is plotting a comeback with its first-ever social campaign, “Hickey Magic.” The campaign kicked off on February 15.

According to a Cover FX spokesperson, searches for “how to remove hickeys” see a surge the day after Valentine’s Day. To save them from relying on the internet’s advice, Cover FX wants to provide consumers with a quick, foolproof fix: its Total Cover Cream Foundation, which is its hero product. The product has proven successful at covering up even the darkest of marks. A proof point is Paris Jackson’s tattoo-free look at this year’s Grammy Awards on February 4.

Through a series of videos from some of TikTok’s biggest creators, consumers will get a firsthand look at how Cover FX’s Total Cover Cream Foundation is “Hickey Magic.” Participating influencers include Tinx (1.5 million followers), Haley Kalil (8.5 million followers) and Ella Halikas (708,900 followers), The campaign will also have a presence on Cover FX’s other social media platforms and its e-commerce site.

“Valentine’s Day felt like great timing for [our official relaunch]. … We knew we wanted to do something on social and influencer-related that spoke back to the [foundation] product,” Sara Mitzner, vp of brand marketing, told Glossy.

AS Beauty, also home to Laura Geller Beauty, Mally Beauty and Julep Beauty, bought Cover FX in 2022. Previous reporting from Glossy revealed that the acquisition was expected to boost AS Beauty’s overall revenue by 40% in 2023. Since then, the company quietly relaunched Cover FX in September with new packaging, a revamped website, updated brand photography and two new SKUs.

Jackson’s brand-sponsored Grammys moment, which went viral, sent Cover FX’s website sessions soaring. Jackson reportedly has over 80 tattoos in a range of sizes. Mitzner said that, after the red-carpet interview where Jackson discussed her makeup cover-up, Cover FX’s website sessions increased 248%. In addition, the company experienced sales that matched its Black Friday revenue. Mitzner declined to share revenue numbers.

Mitzner said the primary purpose purpose for the social campaign is to increase brand awareness. “We’re looking to see views and engagement on the creator side, and we’re hoping to take advantage of our creators’ followers and their communities, in order to reintroduce [Cover FX],” she said. “From our knowledge, Cover FX has a lot of brand awareness. People know the brand name but maybe it fell out of their top of mind in recent years while we’ve been a bit dark. We want to get back into the conversation.”

In step with the brand’s relaunch, Cover FX is also having a one-day sale on the Total Cover Cream Foundation. On Thursday, the foundation, available for purchase on Cover FX’s website and Amazon, will be 40% off. Cover FX will also be running the sale on its TikTok Shop page, which it just launched this week. Consumers will need to enter the code “Hickey” to receive the discount.

“[With all of our brands], we try to be profitable on the first sale, and the same is true for Cover FX,” said Mitzner.

With Cover FX officially in rebrand mode, Mitzner said consumers can expect to see more digital-first campaigns from the brand. They may also notice a ramped-up focus on consumer acquisition efforts, including product launches and retail partnerships.