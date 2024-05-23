Alo collaborates with Instagram relationship coach Jillian Turecki for Mental Health Awareness Month

Alo’s partnership-heavy marketing strategy has included collaborations and campaigns with mega-celebrities, including Jisoo, Saweetie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner. But its latest partner may be less familiar. With a kickoff timed to Mental Health Awareness Month, in May, the athleisure brand has partnered with Jillian Turecki (2.1 million Instagram followers), a relationship coach and the podcaster behind “Jillian On Love.”

“At Alo, we believe that self-love and relationship work are integral to overall wellness and mental health,” said Summer Nacewicz, Alo evp of marketing and creative. “When you prioritize self-love, you foster a positive mindset that keeps you motivated and committed to your fitness goals. Similarly, healthy relationships provide the emotional stability and support necessary for maintaining physical health. By integrating self-love and relationship work into our wellness approach, we create a balanced and sustainable path to achieving optimal health.”

The collaboration will consist of three videos released on Alo’s Instagram account @aloyoga, which has 3.3 million followers. Turecki will also share the content on her own account. In the videos, Turecki interviews strangers in a Miami park on the topics she talks to her followers about regularly, including romantic love, self-love and relationship patterns.

On May 30, Turecki will host an event at the Alo Yoga Sanctuary in the Miami Design District where she will speak and host a Q+A session. There will also be a live DJ and other wellness activations.

Despite her large audience, this is Turecki’s first-ever brand partnership. “Jillian’s team actually approached us,” Nacewicz said. “She had the idea to offer relationship advice in the streets and meet her audience where they are. We loved the idea and felt that there was strong brand alignment, anchored in the topic of self-love, which would be fun to explore together.”

Turecki was a yoga teacher for many years before launching her dating podcast. “I’ve had a yoga practice for 24 years; I’m aware of Alo as a brand because I’ve been entrenched in the world of wellness and yoga for most of my life,” she said. “I respect the brand. They’re doing great things, I love their clothes. It just seemed like a perfect match.”

When asked what she hoped the takeaway would be for viewers, Turecki said, “I want people to walk away with understanding that we all have obstacles when it comes to loving ourselves. And we all have patterns we wish we could maybe change in relationships. I want people to walk away feeling seen, in a way … with a little bit of education.”

Aside from Turecki wearing Alo as she interviews the participants in the series, there is no product tie-in for this collaboration. The process differed a bit from how Alo typically creates content with its collaborators. “This was a bit new for us because Jillian took the lead on content production, which is usually handled entirely by us,” Nacewicz said. “However, we felt it was important to let her lead to keep the content as authentic as possible.”

Finally, as for how the brand will measure the success of the initiative, Nacewicz said, “We’ll look at engagement metrics such as forwards, likes and comments. Social listening usually tells us if people want to see more content like this from Alo.”