Week in Review: Talking watches with guest co-host Quaid Walker of Bezel

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi breaks down some of the biggest fashion news of the week. This week, he’s joined by special guest co-host Quaid Walker, co-founder and CEO of the online watch marketplace Bezel to talk about the tumultuous watch industry.

Parisi and Walker discuss why luxury watch prices keep falling, even amid apparent high demand. They also talk about the watch brands embracing brick-and-mortar retail and the future of the primary and secondary watch markets.