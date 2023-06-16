Week in Review: Talking high-end jewelry news with Sotheby’s Frank Everett

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi breaks down some of the biggest fashion news of the week. This week, he’s joined by special guest co-host Frank Everett, vice chairman of jewels in the Americas for Sotheby’s.

The two discuss Chanel’s new tweed-inspired jewelry collection, the widening gap between aspirational shoppers and true luxury shoppers, and recent record-breaking sales of colored diamonds and rubies at Sotheby’s.