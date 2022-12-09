Week in Review: Stitch Fix earnings, Jordan’s new flagship and the future of resale

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, Stitch Fix reported below-expected revenues, possibly indicating a flaw in its recommendation-based business model. Elsewhere, Jordan Brand is getting its first flagship as Nike tests letting the sub-brand stand on its own, and new funding in the brand-owned resale world signals a changing secondhand landscape.