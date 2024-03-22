Week in Review: Shoptalk recap, Nordstrom wants to go private, Gap x Palace

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about Jill’s experience at Shoptalk, with a focus on the big conversations among attending brands and retailers. We also break down the news that Nordstrom may be going private soon and discuss the new Gap x Palace collab following the appointment of Zac Posen as the company’s creative director.