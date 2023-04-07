Week in Review: Shoptalk recap, fashion’s carbon footprint and what luxury can learn from hotels

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we talk about the mood at Shoptalk with attending brands and investors preparing for a rough economic future. Later in the show, we talk about ThredUp’s resale report and the state of circular fashion, as well as why luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana are opening branded hotels and luxury condos.