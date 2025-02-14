Week in Review: Palm Angels acquisition, tariff effects and Kanye West

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

This week, we discuss the acquisition of Italian luxury brand Palm Angels by Bluestar Alliance, which also recently bought Off-White. Later, we talk about the immediate effects that Trump’s tariffs have had on brands like Shein and Temu. And we discuss the recent controversy around Kanye West selling clothes with Nazi imagery.