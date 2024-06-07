Week in Review: Olay and the Olympics opportunity, Virginie Viard departs Chanel

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by Glossy West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack to discuss some of the biggest news in the fashion industry.

This week, we talk about Olay sponsoring the Olympics, the sports marketing opportunity for brands, and the rise of waterless beauty products. Later, we talk about Virginie Viard’s departure from Chanel, and Lexy offers a preview of what’s coming up on the Glossy Beauty Podcast.