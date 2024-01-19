Week in Review: NRF’s highlights, Uniqlo’s lawsuit against Shein, Pharrell’s latest Louis Vuitton show

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the recent boost in U.S. retail sales, the big conversations at the NRF conference, the legal battle between Uniqlo and Shein, and the Western-influenced Louis Vuitton show that kicked off Paris Fashion Week Men’s.