Week in Review: Nike x Tiffany, Nike’s lawsuits, the Lyst Index

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about Tiffany’s collaborations with Nike and the departure of its executive creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah. We also discuss Nike’s ongoing lawsuits with Lululemon and Bape, and the rising and falling of some major fashion brands based on the new Lyst Index.