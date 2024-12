On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about Nike shutting down its 2021 acquisition, NFT company RTFKT, as well as the current state of the much-diminished NFT market. Later, we discuss London Fashion Week’s decision to ban exotic skins and the results from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.