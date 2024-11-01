Week in Review: Miu Miu’s defiant growth, CFDA Award winners, The RealReal’s new CEO

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the immense growth of Miu Miu which defies the ongoing slowdown across luxury. We also discuss the winners of the CFDA Awards, announced this week, and the appointment of Rati Sahi Levesque as the chief executive of The RealReal, replacing short-lived CEO John Koryl.