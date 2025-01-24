Week in Review: Men’s Fashion Week, the second Trump presidency begins

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

This week, we talk about Paris Men’s Fashion Week, including a matrimonial show from JordanLuca and the debut of Pharrell’s latest collaboration, with Nigo, for Louis Vuitton. Later, we talk about the first week of the Trump presidency and how everything from implementing tariffs to withdrawing from the Paris Agreement will affect the fashion industry.