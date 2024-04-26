Week in Review: Matches Fashion, luxury’s China slowdown, the TikTok ban

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we discuss the ongoing collapse of luxury e-commerce companies like Matches Fashion, the slowdown in luxury spending in China, and the progress of the TikTok ban and its potential impacts on fashion.