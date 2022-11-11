search
Week in Review: Johnny Depp’s Savage x Fenty cameo, The RealReal’s profitability push, Condé Nast sues Drake

By Danny Parisi
Nov 11, 2022

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff to talk through some of the biggest fashion new stories of the week.

This week, Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, prompting criticism after he was accused of domestic assault. Elsewhere, The RealReal announced some of its plans to reach profitability sooner, including offering a warranty program for bigger purchases and data monetization. Finally, Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, is suing Drake and 21 Savage over a fake Vogue cover.

