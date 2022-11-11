Week in Review: Johnny Depp’s Savage x Fenty cameo, The RealReal’s profitability push, Condé Nast sues Drake

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff to talk through some of the biggest fashion new stories of the week.

This week, Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, prompting criticism after he was accused of domestic assault. Elsewhere, The RealReal announced some of its plans to reach profitability sooner, including offering a warranty program for bigger purchases and data monetization. Finally, Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, is suing Drake and 21 Savage over a fake Vogue cover.