On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss the abrupt departure of Jacquemus CEO Bastien Daguzan and what it means for the brand, the rebirth of Abercrombie & Fitch last year, and a scandal involving Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni.