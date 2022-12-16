Week in Review: Fast fashion stays winning, what’s driving luxury, Gucci’s first show without Michele

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, fast fashion companies Zara and Shein posted big earnings, even though the downsides of fast fashion are known. Elsewhere, young adults are fueling luxury’s growth in the U.S. and the U.K. And Gucci will debut its first show without Alessandro Michele — or any creative director at all — in February.