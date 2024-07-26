Week in Review: Fashion at the Olympics and new creative director departures

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we take a look at the Paris Olympics, which begin Friday night, including some of our favorite (and least favorite) opening ceremony outfits and the many ways brands are getting in on the excitement. Later, we talk about the week’s big creative director departures, including Peter Hawkings from Tom Ford, and why creative director tenures are trending shorter.