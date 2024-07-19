Week in Review: EssilorLuxottica buys Supreme, Coperni to show at Disneyland, Balenciaga tackles Apple Vision Pro

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the surprise sale of streetwear brand Supreme to luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica, which has no other apparel or fashion brands in its portfolio. Later, we talk about why Coperni is hosting its Paris Fashion Week show at Disneyland and how luxury brands including Balenciaga are making use of the poorly-selling Apple Vision Pro.