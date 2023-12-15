Week in Review: COP28’s fossil fuel commitment and Generative AI’s impact

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international correspondent Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this final Week in Review episode of the year, we speak about the news coming out of COP28 in Dubai, including an explicit commitment to move away from fossil fuels by 2050. We also talk about the rise of generative AI in fashion, including which use cases are viable and which are just hype.