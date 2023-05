On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we discuss Chanel’s resort show and the Barbiecore trend; Victoria’s Secret’s newly announced and revamped fashion show; and Allbirds’ and Warby Parker’s earnings, which illustrate the trajectories of major DTC brands.