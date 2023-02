On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss news from Capri Holdings’ earnings report about the future of luxury, the first glimpse of Daniel Lee’s vision for Burberry, including a new logo, and the verdict in the Hermés MetaBirkins lawsuit and its implications for fashion NFTs.