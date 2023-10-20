search
Week in Review: Adidas recovers from Yeezy fallout, TikTok adds authentication, the lab-grown diamond industry takes a hit

By Danny Parisi
Oct 20, 2023  •  1 min read

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we discuss how Adidas has fared since its decision to cut ties with Kanye West, why TikTok launched a new authentication service for vintage handbags and to what extent the collapse of one of the largest lab-grown diamond manufacturers will impact the industry.

