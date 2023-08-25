Week in Review: Abercrombie & Fitch’s comeback and fashion’s community playbook

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, fashion reporter Danny Parisi and Glossy Pop reporter Sara Spruch-Feiner break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we discuss Abercrombie & Fitch’s comeback over the last few years, including its ability to shed the exclusive, elitist image it held in the 2000s. Later, we talk about community building in fashion and how brands are using live events to build loyalty.