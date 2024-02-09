Tommy Hilfiger on moving on from see-now, buy-now fashion shows

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Since the start of the pandemic, Tommy Hilfiger has only hosted a fashion show in September 2022 — when it gathered the fashion community at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In for an Andy Warhol Factory-themed experience. This season, the brand is making its return to the event, but it’s taking an all-new approach. For starters, it’s no longer leveraging the see-now, buy-now model it helped pioneer in 2017; like most other fashion brands, it’s showing a fall 2024 collection.

On the first of six dedicated New York Fashion Week episodes of the Glossy Podcast, which will roll out daily throughout the event, Tommy Hilfiger, the founder and principal designer of his 39-year-old namesake fashion company, discusses the opportunity that Fashion Week presents his company today, the power of the brand ambassador and the innovations he’s currently embracing, true to form. Highlights from the conversation, below, have been lightly edited for clarity.

The new ‘see-now, buy-now’

“See-now, buy-now will always be part of what we do. The see-now, buy-now idea now is very different than it was in the past. In the past, you could see-now, buy-now something from the runway while it was on the runway. But we think it’s really important for influencers and celebrities to be wearing the clothes that are available for see-now, buy-now; you could see them wearing whatever they’re wearing and go to tommy.com to buy them.”

An elevated Tommy Hilfiger

“We’ve elevated our entire collection. So, it’s important for us to show in advance of the season because it takes time to make all of these different garments, it’s a different type of make. It’s more of an artisan approach where we have a lot of handwork and fabrics that are not easily and readily available. So it takes a bit more time to source everything. So, therefore, we would like to show and then deliver a few months later.”

A return to NYFW

“I love the idea of packing the almost 50 years of my adult life that I’ve been coming to New York into what we’re doing this season. And I’d also like to present styling that reflects the many faces of New York and Tommy girl and Tommy boy — all the different personalities, from uptown to downtown, from brunch to dinner, from a slow stroll in Central Park to getting dressed up for the Met. So, we’re returning to New York to celebrate our DNA and our codes of classic American cool style.”