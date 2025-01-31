Week in Review: TikTok’s ban, Anta’s popularity and mass retail’s layoffs

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and special guest host Tom Nowak, CMO of the Midwest-based fashion retailer Evereve, break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

Tom and Danny discuss the murky gray area marketers are finding themselves in thanks to the TikTok ban, the sudden rise to popularity of Chinese sneaker brand Anta, and the recent layoffs at mass retailers including Kohl’s, JCPenney and Macy’s.