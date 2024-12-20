Week in Review: The Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus merger

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the complications around the ongoing merger between Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus that would put almost every major American luxury department store under one company. Later, we talk about interesting tidbits from Inditex’s earnings and offer a preview of who’s showing and when at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.