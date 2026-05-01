‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ reflects a vastly changed fashion landscape

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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On the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, that news is “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the newly released film that brings back Meryl Streep as the imperious fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly. The first movie shaped popular conceptions of the fashion and media industries for the last two decades, and the new film examines a vastly changed fashion landscape in which print magazines are no longer dominant.

In this spoiler-filled episode, we talk about how the industry has changed in the 20 years since the original movie was released and examine what the movie says about the current state of fashion.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, unlike the first movie, which was notably sparse on appearances from real-life fashion personalities, is absolutely stuffed with cameos of both people and brands. Donatella Versace, the Cuccinelli sisters and Law Roach all appear, along with product placement from Tiffany and Valentino, and Dior is centrally important to the plot.

But do brands really benefit from their placement in the film? And will the movie’s box-office success have a broader impact on the fashion industry as a whole? The episode answers these questions and more.