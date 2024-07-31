Rothy’s CMO Jamie Gersch on opening 6 stores in 3 months

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

As CMO of San Francisco-based Rothy’s, Jamie Gersch is fueling sustainability-focused innovation in fashion. With a rich background in retail, including roles at Old Navy and Gap, Gersch brought a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Rothy’s when she joined in 2022.

Following its inception in 2012, Rothy’s made its mark by turning plastic waste into stylish, comfortable shoes. And, in recent years, the brand has expanded its product assortment to include bags and other accessories, while maintaining its commitment to sustainability. Rothy’s has 3 million customers through 20 retail stores and e-commerce in 19 countries, plus the vertically integrated company operates its own factory in China. In fiscal year 2022, the last year before it went private, Rothy’s net revenue was $183 million, with annual revenues consistently over $150 million.

Gersch has been instrumental in the brand’s growth by focusing on innovative marketing strategies, enhancing the brand’s digital presence and expanding its physical retail footprint.

Under Gersch’s leadership, Rothy’s has relaunched its website to better tell its sustainability story. Plus, her approach to tapping into authentic communities and leveraging experiential marketing has driven significant engagement and brand loyalty.

Rothy’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its production processes. The brand uses a unique 3D knitting technology to create its shoes, minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency. This method allows Rothy’s to produce shoes that are not only environmentally friendly but also durable and comfortable. The company has recycled millions of plastic bottles to create its signature thread, transforming waste into high-quality, stylish products.

The brand’s retail strategy includes opening new stores in key markets — it recently opened a location on New York City’s Flatiron neighborhood. By providing consumers with the opportunity to experience Rothy’s products in person, the brand strengthens its connection with its audience and showcases the tangible benefits of its sustainable practices. It has plans for further expansion.

On the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast, Gersch discusses Rothy’s current initiatives and future direction, including the launch of its new summer footwear lines, its international expansion, its experiential marketing and its relaunch of rothys.com. Highlights from the episode, below, have been lightly edited for clarity.

On the brand’s e-commerce relaunch

“We relaunched our website last week, and now we have a whole new sustainability experience that goes into detail about everything from our product practices to how we produce our products at our factory. This allows us to control how we treat our workers and how much waste is generated. It’s incredible to see the story of sustainability come to life in such a detailed way. Our customers can now understand the full impact of their purchase, from keeping plastic bottles out of landfills to supporting ethical manufacturing practices. This transparency is something we are incredibly proud of and we believe it sets Rothy’s apart in the market.”

On mixing style with sustainability

“Our design team is constantly on top of market trends, but what’s unique about Rothy’s is that we capture trends in a way that resonates with consumers by doing it better for the planet. Even if a lot of people are making Mary Janes, consumers buy Rothy’s because the brand stands for something bigger than just the trend. It’s about sustainability and keeping plastic bottles out of landfills. We ensure that every product we create not only meets current fashion trends but also aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility, which we know is important to our customers.”

On Rothy’s bottle swap initiative

“The experiential side of the brand has been working really well for us. For Earth Day, we had a bottle swap event where customers could bring in a plastic bottle and get a free pair of shoes. We had lines around the block. It really unlocked this idea that consumers want to participate in making a difference and be part of the action of saving bottles from landfills. This event showed us the power of experiential marketing and how it can engage our customers in meaningful ways while reinforcing our brand’s mission. It was an incredible experience that we plan to replicate in other cities to continue fostering this sense of community and purpose.”