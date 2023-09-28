Noble Panacea CEO Céline Talabaza on why luxury beauty ‘cannot be copied’

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

It is notoriously difficult to succeed in the luxury indie beauty space, and not many brands do. But by all accounts, Noble Panacea has superseded all expectations.

Noble Panacea launched in Oct. 2019, emerging as the result of the scientific discoveries of Sir Fraser Stoddard, a scientist who has received numerous awards, including the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. His discovery of the organic super molecular vessel technology, also called OSMV, is the core of Nobel Panacea and its unique ingredient delivery system. The brand made a splash with a launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and has since signed on actress Jodie Comer as a brand ambassador. The brand is distributed in 13 countries and sold through retailers like Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi. It has approximately 50 full-time employees.

Céline Talabaza, CEO of Noble Panacea, spoke with Glossy beauty and wellness editor Emma Sandler about what attracted her to the brand, how the brand is approaching the Asian market and what a luxury approach to social media looks like. See below for excerpts of the conversation, which has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Establishing authority in luxury

“I spent quite some time to understand [luxury] client[s], and who would be interested and understand the technology and afford it, as well. I also spent time understanding what would make a difference, from our clients’ perspectives. Clients of Noble Panacea are people who have a full life and have the means to purchase, as well. They are really well educated. They know their formulas and the types of ingredients you can and cannot use [together]. … We first partnered with Dr. Anne Chapas in New York [at the same time] we first launched, [with a gala] at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

International expansion in Hong Kong

“We have been able to interact with our Chinese clients through online and counters like Harrods, for example. There is a high demand for a brand like Noble Panacea … We chose to start with Hong Kong and Singapore because it’s a client based in Asia. But it’s also a way to test our formula in different weather. Sometimes, Hong Kong and Singapore are very hot and humid. We want to ensure that we can claim that our formulas, textures and the whole product experience are still enjoyed in this type of weather.”

Using social media to tell a scientific story

“Social media is a way to do a reality check and understand very quickly if what we are saying is too complicated. It’s a wonderful tool to educate and plays the role of a window where you can display your product, look or lifestyle. I love it when it comes to collaboration and collaborating with people who make no compromises with a product they would use. We recently partnered with [makeup artist] Patrick Ta. … We can target his [social media] viewers, but, at the same time, get his expertise and his take on how would he use the face oil, for example, in his makeup.”