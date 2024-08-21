Never Fully Dressed’s Lucy Aylen on the ‘learning curve’ of reaching global consumers

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

In the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska sits down with Lucy Aylen, founder of the U.K.-based fashion brand Never Fully Dressed.

Known for its bold prints, size-inclusive designs and vibrant community, the 15-year-old brand has seen 42% year-on-year sales growth this year and has expanded its store footprint. Its styles, which include the popular Jaspre skirt, “boob shirt” and reversible wrap dress, have been worn by Lena Dunham and Beyoncé, among other stars.

On the podcast, Aylen discusses the brand’s U.S. expansion, including with stores in NYC’s Nolita neighborhood and L.A.’s Melrose Place, both of which opened in June. In addition, she offers advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. For her part, Aylen started her brand with a stall in London’s Spitalfields market.

Tune in to learn how Aylen is building her brand while prioritizing inclusive fashion and community-building.

Early lessons

“When I first started, it was just me setting up stalls at markets. That experience was invaluable because I was able to connect directly with our customers, hear their feedback and see what they gravitated toward. It was a hands-on way to understand what worked and what didn’t, and it’s something I still carry with me today as we grow. Those early connections really shaped the way we approach customer service and design.”

The challenges of international expansion

“Expanding into international markets has been both exciting and challenging. We’ve learned that while our core values remain the same, we need to adapt our approach to different cultures and customer expectations. It’s been a learning curve, but it’s also opened up incredible opportunities for us to grow and evolve as a brand.”

On building a team while maintaining brand identity

“One of the biggest challenges in building a team is ensuring that everyone is on the same page, especially as we expand globally. We’ve worked hard to maintain our brand identity while allowing for the individuality of our team members. It’s a balance between guiding them and giving them the freedom to bring their creativity to the table. … We’ve been very intentional in our hiring process, focusing on diversity and inclusivity. It’s important that our team reflects the diverse customer base we serve. Each member of our team plays a critical role, and I’m incredibly proud of the collaborative spirit we’ve fostered here.”