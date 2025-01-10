Week in Review: LA’s fires, True Religion’s acquisition, Wolford’s fulfillment problems

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the devastating wildfires hitting the West Coast and how brands are responding. Later, we discuss True Religion’s recent acquisition and consumers’ frustration with hosiery brand Wolford’s slow order deliveries.