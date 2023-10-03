Introducing the ‘Is This the Metaverse?’ podcast, exploring how brands including Coach are tackling the metaverse opportunity

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This story is part of a Podcast series by our sister site, Digiday, that breaks down how people are translating their physical lives into virtual worlds, and how brands and platforms are strategizing to make money from all the activity. More from the series →

NFTs may be dead, but digital fashion that can be worn in the metaverse is only becoming more important.

Similarly to the music industry’s halting of live events during the pandemic, the fashion industry also underwent a shift to online worlds as catwalk shows and presentations were paused. But even pre-pandemic, fashion had already been dipping its toe into virtual worlds and gaming through collaborations with the likes of video games Final Fantasy and League of Legends.

When brands were forced to embrace virtual events, digital fashion gained traction, fueled by the growth of digital fashion companies like The Fabricant and DressX. Further amplifying the opportunity was the first Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW), taking place in virtual world platform Decentraland in March 2022 .

In episode four of the “Is This The Metaverse?” narrative podcast, Glossy international fashion reporter Zofia Zwiegliska spotlights the brand opportunity, when it comes to fashion in the metaverse. Within the episode, Zwieglinska and Digiday audio producer Sara Patterson explore Metaverse Fashion Week together. They also ask fashion experts, designers and creatives bridging physical and digital fashion production about what the metaverse means to them and their work.

Over six episodes, “Is This The Metaverse?” elevates the perspective of both the companies converting physical experiences into virtual entertainment — via fitness, concerts, fashion, advertising and coworking — and the individuals who are actually hanging out inside these virtual spaces. It will explore why people are motivated to spend time inside the metaverse and how their motivations can mesh, or clash, with the platforms’ desire to make a profit.

“Is This The Metaverse?” is co-hosted by Alexander Lee, Digiday’s senior gaming and esports reporter, and Digiday audio producer Sara Patterson. Subscribe to “Is This The Metaverse?” now on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.