Industry veteran Sarah Creal on creating a brand for women over 40: ‘I was part of the problem’

Sarah Creal got her start in beauty while working at a Clinique counter. But it wasn’t long before Creal was working in product development and marketing at major brands including Bobbi Brown, Tom Ford and Prada Beauty. In 2018, she co-founded Victoria Beckham Beauty with the former Spice Girl herself — she was CEO of that company until 2022.

Then, earlier this summer, she debuted Sarah Creal Beauty, designed for luxury shoppers over 40. Sold direct-to-consumer since its launch, the brand is made up of a tight edit of skin-care and color cosmetics products including a concealer, a brightening and hydrating essence, a lip balm and a priming eye cream.

Next, on September 3, it will debut at Sephora. And on the 10th, it will launch a line of lipsticks.

On this week’s episode of The Glossy Beauty Podcast, Creal discusses her decision to launch a brand, her brand’s upcoming lipstick and women’s ongoing struggle to raise funds for their own ventures.

Below are highlights from the episode, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

Dreaming up a brand

“I literally woke up one morning from a dream, and I sat up in bed, and I was like, ‘Why is no one talking to me?’ I’m 54 years old, and no one in the luxury beauty space is speaking to me at all — not in a way I want to be spoken to, not in a luxury way or an aspirational way. Nobody’s formulating for me, educating me. It literally was like a lightbulb moment. I felt so strongly. I went through, ‘Well, what about this brand? Are they doing this? What about this brand? Are they doing this?’ And I really could not find a brand that was specifically formulating for my generation, for 40-plus. … And I knew I hadn’t ever done it. I’d always developed for [people in their] 20s and 30s. So, I was part of the problem, which is hilarious now, but I really was. I was part of the system, and that’s the way it’s been.”

The challenges of securing funding

“I started going out and trying to get funding, and that was incredibly challenging. I had a lot of people say to me, ‘You know, I just don’t think older women want to look at other older women.’ … The level of misogyny and, basically, female discrimination that happens in the investment sector is unbelievable. In 2023, Forbes had this statistic. … They always look at where the investment went in the United States. And 3.2% of the investment in 2023 went to female-founded brands. If you had a male partner, that went up to 16.8%, and then the rest went to men. And to tell you the truth, I thought I would be in that 3.2%. … But, ultimately, I raised all of my initial funding. First, I put in a big chunk of my own money so I could start tooling the products and [tooling the packaging]. Jill [Golden, my co-founder] and I both worked for free for months and months, and we just built this thing. I knew from the beginning I had to put money in, because in order to create a luxury brand, you have to make the design beautiful. In my opinion, you really have to create something spectacular. And it was my name on it, [so I was like], ‘I’m leaving it all on the field, I’m doing the whole thing.'”

Launching in Sephora

“I know these amazing women over at Sephora. And one of them asked me what I was up to. And I said, ‘Believe it or not, I’m working on my own brand.’ She said she wanted to see it. … Launching in a retailer wasn’t my focus. I was so focused on creating the formulas, creating the beautiful packaging, creating the branding, and bringing it all together and getting that right. … But when I showed them, they said, ‘I can tell you, this customer is definitely underserved in the beauty arena. You have something here.’ They wanted me to show Amy Abrams [vp of makeup merchandising at Sephora]. … She walked in and she was like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe this. Is this ready to go?’ And I was like, ‘Well, actually, we’re going to launch on June 3.’ And she said, ‘Show me everything.’ So I showed her everything. I showed her all the formulas.

“Just as the face of investment is really male, the face of retail is largely female, and Sephora is a great example of that, from Artemis Patrick as CEO to Priya [Venkatesh, global chief merchandising officer] to Amy. It’s all these incredible, powerful women. Amy said to me in that meeting, ‘I love this, and I would love to launch this with you exclusively as soon as you can, whenever that would be. What do you think?’ I was not prepared for that in that meeting. It was amazing. When I said goodbye to her that day, I had tears in my eyes because, obviously, this is a very personal endeavor for me.”