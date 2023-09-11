Highsnobiety editor-in-chief Willa Bennett on building content, commerce and experiences around NYFW

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In this podcast series, running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event.

In this episode, we sit down with Willa Bennett, who joined fashion and media company Highsnobiety as its editor-in-chief in 2022. Highsnobiety had a presence at New York Fashion Week with a three-day “Neu York” pop-up shop and various on-site events. Bennett talks about how the company catered its content, commerce and experiential strategies to this season’s fashion week. She also discusses how Highsnobiety covered the event and how that plays into her focused approach to running the publication. This episode was recorded amid bustling NYFW, in Showfields’ NoHo location.